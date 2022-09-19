New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday revealed that she received expensive bags, jewellery and other gift items that she jotted down on a list which she submitted to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

According to the information, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the EOW of the Delhi Police for several hours in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Interrogation with Fernandez majorly involved questions related to gifts accepted by Jacqueline. Police also questioned the actor regarding the chartered flight ride booked by conman Sukesh for her.

As per the sources, Jacqueline accepted that she has earlier counted on him for chartered flight rides not once but multiple times.

Further, Jacqueline has been asked to be present whenever the investigation teams need her for questioning, however, there is no immediate summon for her.

Meanwhile, fashion designer, Lepakshi has been summoned on September 21, 2022.

Earlier on September 14, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the EOW of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On September 15, Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani were questioned by the EOW for more than four hours in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Apparently, Pinky Irani introduced Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

