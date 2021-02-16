Amaravati, Feb 16 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Tuesday presented the SKOCH Chief Minister of the Year award, in recognition of his governments "revolutionary measures" in governance in the past two years.

A release from the CMO said SKOCH group chairman Sameer Kochhar handed over the award to the Chief Minister at the latter's camp office here.

The release said Jagan was chosen for the award based on a year-long study of governance projects in the state.

Quoting Kochhar, it said schemes like YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Cheyuta were focused on bringing in efficiency and transparency, besides ensuring inclusive growth and development.

"The state has taken several revolutionary measures in the past two years to make governance more efficient and transparent.

This is evident in a year-long study of 123 projects from across sectors in Andhra Pradesh," the release quoted Kochhar as saying.

