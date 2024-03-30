Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that the CM should answer what he has done for Rayalaseema, especially for Kadapa, Proddatur, and Pulivendula, despite being the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for 5 years.

At the Proddatur public meeting, Chandrababu Naidu said, "The Yellow Army (TDP) is getting support from all sections in Kadapa. TDP and NDA are unstoppable. The cycle will win in Kadapa as well and no one can stop it."

He alleged that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently held a meeting in Proddatur, mobilising people from seven constituencies by giving biryani packets and liquor bottles.

"This is the difference between Jagan Reddy's meetings and our meetings. Police tried hard to make the crowd stay in the meeting by locking the gates and requesting them to sit. But people fled from Jagan Reddy's meeting. I am challenging Jagan Reddy from Proddatur, which is the heart of Rayalaseema. Jagan Reddy should answer what he has done for Rayalaseema, especially for Kadapa, Proddatur, and Pulivendula, despite being the Chief Minister of Andhra for 5 years," Naidu said.

He said that if he had been in power, he would have inaugurated the Kadapa steel plant, unlike Jagan Reddy, who laid the foundation stone twice for it.

He further said, "For Jagan Reddy, Rayalaseema means political violence, political killings, capitalist trends, looting natural resources, attacks on people, and filing false cases. For TDP, Rayalaseema means bringing water, constructing projects, industries, drip irrigations, jobs for the youth, providing basic facilities, and making Rayalaseema a hub for horticulture."

He said that the trend has changed and there is a great change in people's mindset.

"People of the state will break the YSRCP. Ever since the beginning, Pawan Kalyan said that Jagan Reddy shouldn't win. Pawan Kalyan is dedicated to the development of the state. He is the first person to come for an alliance to defeat an evildoer like Jagan Reddy," he said.

He further extended his appreciation for actor and politician Pawan Kalyan during the Proddatur meeting.

"There is Rs 12 lakh crore of debt on Andhra Pradesh. Jagan Reddy doesn't know how to create and generate wealth and revenue. If the Kadapa Steel plant had been established, thousands would have gotten jobs, and their power of purchase would have been increased. Through this, the government would have gotten revenue. I did the same with KIA motors. I completed the Gollapali project and brought Kia Motors, giving jobs to the youth," he added.

He said that while he brought companies like Kia Motors and Jockey, companies like Jockey and Amar Raja have left the state because of Jagan Reddy's harassment.

"Jagan Reddy doesn't know the value of water and irrigation projects. Jagan Reddy knows nothing but acts like he knows everything. By doing land acquisition and completing the Gandikota project, TDP gave water to Pulivendula. Jagan Reddy is inefficient and couldn't complete 5 percent of Handri Neeva and provide water to Kuppam," he further said.

He alleged that Jagan Reddy spent thousands of crores on advertisements for Sakshi paper and for the salaries of his advisors, whereas he spent only Rs 2,000 crores on projects in Rayalaseema.

"NTR's dream was to bring Krishna water to Rayalaseema. My dream is to complete Polavaram and bring Godavari water to Rayalaseema. If I had stayed in power, the Godavari water would have been supplied to Banakacherla, and Rayalaseema," he added.

He assured the people that he would make Rayalaseema the Rathnalaseema. "With a 90 percent subsidy, we gave drip irrigation connections to 10 lakh acres. We provided agricultural tools and tractors worth Rs 4,000 crore," he said.

He said that if Telugu Desam Party comes to power, then in the first 100 days, he will make sure that there won't be a person who sells Ganja in the state.

"Along with Ganja, the state received 25,000 kilos of drugs from Vizag. If I were the CM, I would have jailed both importers and exporters of these drugs," he added.

He claimed that due to Jagan Reddy, the Telugu nation is being destroyed.

"The youth who learned IT and went across the world under Jagan Reddy's administration are getting addicted to J brands, Ganja, and drugs. By giving Rs 10 and publicising it with Rs 30 on Sakshi, Jagan Reddy is looting Rs 100 from the people," Naidu alleged.

He said that he will lead the state towards a golden era, unlike Jagan Reddy's stone era.

"I am asking Jagan Reddy, who killed Babai (YS Vivekananda Reddy). I am asking Jagan Reddy didn't he give the MP ticket to the accused in the murder case? Jagan Reddy should seek the votes from the people only after answering this," he said.

Naidu further said that due to the foundation laid by him, Hyderabad has become the No. 1 city in the world. "TDP worked for women in the state by implementing several schemes for them. Through Thalliki Vandhanam, we will provide Rs. 15,000 per year to every school-going student. Under the Deepam Scheme, three free gas cylinders will be provided per year. The women will receive Rs. 1,500 per month through Aadabidda Nidhi. Women will also get free travel on the RTC buses," he said.

He said that through the Annadata scheme, the TDP will give Rs 20,000 to farmers every year. "By giving subsidies, drip irrigation, support prices, and all kinds of support, we will help the farmers in the state. After coming to power, we will provide 20 lakh jobs for the youth in 5 years. Until they get jobs, they will be provided an unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 every month," he said.

He asserted that after coming to power, he would implement District Selection Committee to provide employment.

"I will implement the Mega (District Selection Committee) DSC after coming to power. As the CM, I conducted 8 DSCs in the United Andhra Pradesh, while NTR conducted 3 DSCs. But Jagan Reddy failed to conduct at least one DSC. I will release a job calendar every year and provide employment to the youth," he added. (ANI)

