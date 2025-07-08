Idupulapaya (Andhra Pradesh), July 8 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Congress state president YS Sharmila on Tuesday paid tributes to their father, late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), on his 76th birth anniversary here in YSR Kadapa district.

Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage at YSR ghat, participating in special prayers held in memory of his father.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Meteorological Department Warns of Flash Flood in 7 Districts Due to Heavy Downpour, 225 Roads Closed.

"Miss you dad," posted Jagan Mohan Reddy on 'X'.

Rajasekhar Reddy was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh who died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009 at Nallamala forest.

Also Read | Did Pakistan Shoot Down India's Rafale Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor? Dassault CEO Eric Trappier, Defence Secretary RK Singh Debunk Fake News.

Family members of Rajasekhara Reddy and numerous supporters gathered to commemorate the legacy of the late leader, reflecting the continued influence of his leadership and vision.

Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Pulivendula town on Monday and interacted with local residents, party leaders at the YSRCP camp office in Bhakarapuram.

Similarly, after Jagan Mohan Reddy's departure, his sister and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila paid floral tributes at YSR ghat, praising the late leader's political strength, welfare focus, and deep connection with the people.

"On behalf of the Congress Party, we offer tributes to YSR on his 76th birth anniversary. He served twice as chief minister and played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power both in the state and the centre," said Sharmila in the post on 'X'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)