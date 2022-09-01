Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday staged protest demonstrations across Andhra Pradesh urging the State Government to supply rice for all the white ration card holders in the State.

Raising slogans like "Povali Jagan, Ravali Chandrababu", the TDP activists said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government, which has become a bane for the people, should be thrown out of power immediately. The demonstrators submitted memoranda to the local tehsildars demanding free ration supply to all the white card holders as per the norms laid down under National Food Security Act.

The protestors said, "Free rice being supplied by the Centre for all the eligible white ration card holders is being misused by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The rice is being recycled through his henchmen and is being rechanneled to foreign countries through ports."

"During the TDP regime, the party strived to see to it that every poor family got ration rice. During the Carona pandemic, the Union Government launched the Gareeb Kalyan Yojana scheme to supply rice to all the needy but Jagan Reddy is diverting even this quota of rice thus looting the poor, the TDP activists felt," they added.

TDP activists further stated that the YSRCP gang, in the past three years, looted the State with 5 metric tonnes of rice worth Rs 5,000 crore supplied by the Centre. The ration cards were allotted to those ineligible families.

The TDP politburo members, Vangalapudi Anitha, Nimakayala China Rajappa and Kalva Srinivasulu ,party MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders actively took part in the agitational programme. (ANI)

