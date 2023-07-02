Ranchi, Jul 2 (PTI) Former minister Jagarnath Mahto's wife Baby Devi will take oath as minister in the Hemant Soren led UPA government in Jharkhand on Monday, a JMM leader said on Sunday.

A ministerial berth in the Hemant Soren cabinet was vacant after the death of Mahto, who held charge of school education and literacy and excise.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held around noon in Raj Bhavan, the JMM leader said.

"Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to her at an event in Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other cabinet ministers will also be present at the ceremony," JMM central committee member Vinod Pandey told PTI.

Mahto, who was a four-time JMM MLA from Dumri in Giridih district, died during treatment at a Chennai hospital on April 6.

The Dumri assembly seat is vacant after the death of the former minister. Devi is likely to contest in the by-election from the seat, the JMM leader said.

