New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, engaged in with Members of Parliament from various political parties at Parliament House today.

Earlier, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha,, Jagdeep Dhankar took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, stating that the AAP MP was "obsessed" with the events in the Donald Trump administration.

"I did not reveal the subject to the house. Let me do it now. You're severely obsessed with this issue of what Trump or someone else is doing. The minister has categorically stated...ask your second supplementary, which is a little Indianised," Dhankar told Chadha.

In response to Vice President Dhankhar's "obsessed" remarks, Chadha asserted that he was "severely obsessed" with issues that hurt the Indian interest and the country's economic interest.

He said that he would continue to raise issues that hurt the country.

"I am severely obsessed with anything that hurts the Indian interest and, particularly, the Indian economic interest. This is what brings me to the house, and I will continue to raise every issue that hurts my country passionately. If you had heard my question, you would have known that my question is only about India," Chadha said in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Thursday, Chadha criticised the 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US administration on India. He said that the tariffs would "wreck" the Indian economy.

"We offered unflinching loyalty, but in return, the Trump Administration has imposed the Trump Tariff that could wreck the Indian economy," Chadha posted on X.

"We used to listen to this song 'acha sila diya tune mere pyar ka'... India left no stone unturned to maintain the friendship. Even the union finance minister removed a tax called the 'Google tax' to protect the interests of American companies. But what did we get in response to that?... It will have a huge impact on our companies," Chadha told ANI. (ANI)

