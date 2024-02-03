New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Seasoned diplomats Jaideep Mazumdar and Pavan Kapoor were on Saturday appointed as Secretary (East) and Secretary (West) respectively in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Mazumdar, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently the Ambassador at the Embassy of India in Vienna.

Also Read | West Bengal To Pay 21 Lakh MGNREGA Workers by February 21, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Kapoor, a 1990-batch IFS officer, is at present India's Ambassador in Moscow.

An order issued by the Personnel Ministry said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Mazumdar's appointment as Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, in place of Saurabh Kumar.

Also Read | Meenakshi Lekhi Loses Cool at Kerala Audience for Not Chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Video Surfaces.

Kapoor has been appointed as Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, in place of Sanjay Verma, the order stated.

Verma has been appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)