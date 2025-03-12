Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha granted a 54-day leave of absence to jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed by the Centre on Wednesday.

A bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel was informed by additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain, who was appearing with advocate Dheeraj Jain, about the development.

Singh, a radical Sikh leader, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act (NSA).

Advocate Dheeraj Jain said a 13-member committee, formed to examine the leave applications of MPs, recommended the cases of five MPs including Singh, to be placed on the floor of the house in Lok Sabha on March 10.

Jain said on March 11, Singh was granted the 54-day leave of absence from June 24, 2024 to July 2, 2024, from July 22, 2024 to August 9, 2024 and from November 25, 2024 to December 20, 2024.

Singh's counsel, he said, had withdrawn the request to allow him to attend the Lok Sabha session.

On Singh's plea to meet officials regarding the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), Jain said the court gave him the liberty to make his representation before the appropriate authorities.

In his petition before the high court, Amritpal had said even a member of Parliament under preventive detention had the right to attend the house sessions under the Constitution.

Singh contested last year's parliamentary polls as an independent candidate and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib.

Singh claimed of having been denied the constitutional right and being forced to absent from the parliamentary proceedings with a "malicious intent" so that his Lok Sabha constituency went unrepresented.

His plea argued the ploy was to get his seat vacant post 60 days of absence, having serious consequences for him and his constituency of nearly 19 lakh people.

An MP loses his membership of Parliament upon continuous absence from its sessions for 60 days in terms of Article 101 of the Constitution, Singh said.

The petitioner said on November 30 last year, he had requested the Lok Sabha speaker to allow him to attend Parliament sessions and was informed that he had been absent for 46 days from the parliamentary sittings.

