Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday visited some disaster-affected regions in Himachal Pradesh, assessed the ongoing relief efforts, and extended assistance to affected families.

He emphasised the urgent need to repair damaged roads ahead of the upcoming apple season and appealed to JCB machine owners across the state to lend their support.

Speaking from Mandi, Thakur highlighted the difficult situation in disaster-hit areas where road connectivity remains disrupted. With the apple harvesting season approaching, transporting produce from surviving orchards to markets has become a major challenge, he noted. He urged the immediate reopening of both main roads and link roads, which he said were still not being addressed adequately by the state government.

To expedite road restoration, Thakur appealed to private JCB machine owners to contribute their services to the relief operations. "Those who own machines should help us. Deploy your machines in affected areas to help reopen roads. We will cover fuel and related expenses," he said.

Thakur further added that several individuals have already come forward to help clear roads at their own expense. He welcomed such voluntary contributions. "I express heartfelt gratitude to those standing with us in this time of crisis. If we can arrange more machines, we are ready to fuel them and work with full dedication to open the roads," he stated.

Underlining the importance of swift road restoration, especially for apple transportation, Thakur said the cooperation of the public can significantly speed up the process.

He also issued a cautionary appeal to donors, urging them to verify before making any contributions in the name of disaster relief. "Some people are taking advantage of generous donors. I request all donors to ensure their contributions reach the right hands. You may consult the administration or us for verification," Thakur said.

According to him, many donors have expressed willingness to provide financial aid for rehabilitation. "We have advised them to sign checks, fill in the desired amount, and distribute them directly to affected individuals in our presence. If preferred, we can also fill in the names and provide a list of beneficiaries to ensure transparency," he explained. (ANI)

