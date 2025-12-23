Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Christmas, a massive influx of tourists thronged the world-famous tourist destination of Jaisalmer. Local businesses and shopkeepers in Jaisalmer are celebrating a record-breaking holiday season as tourists flood in for the Christmas break.

From the Sonar Fort to the historic havelis, the town is experiencing a surge, with tourists now outnumbering residents on the streets. The world-famous tourist destination Jaisalmer has seen a rise in domestic and international tourists during the Christmas holidays. For the next 8 to 10 days, hotels in Jaisalmer are facing a "no room" situation.

The tourism business in Jaisalmer had seen a significant jump. Amid high demand for Jaisalmer, private airlines operating here have significantly increased fares. Similarly, all trains are running housefull. This 12th-century city appears to be short on space relative to the volume of visitors.

Currently, the tourism industry in the world-famous destination is at its peak during the Christmas holidays. Sonar Fort experiences a significant increase in visitors ahead of Christmas.

A tourist says, "I came here for my birthday celebration. Jaisalmer is a desert city, and we have arrived at the fort today. I really liked it here."

While air connectivity has boosted tourist arrivals, private airline fares have increased so substantially that they are becoming unaffordable for the average tourist. At the same time, trains running from New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Jodhpur are showing long waiting lists.

The city is experiencing an influx of visitors. With thousands of tourists arriving, the faces of tourism professionals have lit up with joy. In the mornings, there is hardly any space to step at popular tourist spots.

A tourist, Anirudh Madoriya, says, "We are from Bangalore. We have arrived in Jaisalmer today, and the weather is also good. We are really enjoying tourism, which is booming in the city, and tourist arrivals have increased over the last 10 days; the season is now at its peak."

Every morning, places like the Sonar Fort, fort parking, and the neighborhoods housing the city's famous havelis are completely packed. The crowd of tourists is so large that there are more visitors visible in Jaisalmer than local residents. Seeing the festive season, locals are enthusiastic, and tourists can be seen at every shop. (ANI)

