Panaji (Goa) [India], February 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Lions defeated Gurugram Thunders by 27 runs in a high-scoring World Legends Pro T20 League clash in Panaji. The match featured global superstars such as Eoin Morgan, Suresh Raina, and Ross Taylor.

Sreesanth struck in the 4th over, removing Naman early. The former Indian pacer looks in fine form this season, bowling with terrific line and length, perfectly complemented by his pace, as per a release.

Morgan's show continued through the first innings as the stylish English batter raced to a half-century off just 26 deliveries. The swashbuckling opener eventually fell to Faiz for 78 (38 balls; 6 fours, 6 sixes), having guided his team to 116/2 in the 12th over. The Lions powered their way to a mammoth total of 208 runs courtesy a late flourish from Callum Ferguson (39 off 24), Suresh Raina (27 off 12), and Angelo Perera (42 off 36).

In response, Gurugram Thunders kept the scoreboard ticking at a steady pace, but the consistent fall of wickets hurt their cause as the required run rate kept creeping up. With less than five overs to go, the Thunders had already lost six wickets, with the asking rate well over 15 runs per over. Despite efforts from Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor, the Thunders could only manage 181 runs, handing the Rajasthan Lions a comfortable 27-run victory.

The win took Rajasthan Lions to 2nd on the points table with 3 wins from 4 games, while the Thunders, with 1 win and 3 defeats, are placed 4th in the standings. Match Result: Rajasthan Lions won by 27 runs.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Lions - 208/4 (20 Overs)

- Eoin Morgan - 78 (38)- Angelo Perera - 42 (36)- Faiz Ahmed - 1/25 (2 overs)- Thisara Perera - 1/34 (4 overs)

Gurugram Thunders - 181/7 (20 overs)

- Chirag Gandhi - 54 (27)- Colin De Grandhomme - 32 (21) *- Shadab Jakati - 2/30 (4 overs)- J P Duminy - 2/26 (2 overs). (ANI)

