New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a powerful earthquake that struck Java in Indonesia.

A strong earthquake toppled buildings and walls on Indonesia's densely populated main island of Java, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds of others.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

"Saddened to hear news about the loss of life and property in Java, Indonesia from the earthquake," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with Indonesia at this difficult time," he said.

Also Read | Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise, Infection Tally Crosses 3,000 Mark This Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)