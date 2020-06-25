New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Rwanda and Estonia and discussed bilateral cooperation and the coronavirus situation.

During his conversation with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, Jaishankar said he discussed the coronavirus situation, bilateral cooperation, international organisations and the Commonwealth.

Also Read | Jharkhand Unlock: CM Hemant Soren Allows Additional Activities Such as Online Sales, Opening Stadiums, Jogging, Running in Open Spaces.

"A nice conversation with FM @Vbiruta of #Rwanda. Discussed the #CoronaVirus situation, bilateral cooperation, international organisations and #Commonwealth. Our partnership moves from strength to strength," Jaishankar tweeted.

During the conversation with Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Jaishankar said he appreciated his digital initiative on COVID-19.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Suspension by Donald Trump: India Assessing Impact on Its Nationals, Says MEA.

"Welcomed hearing from #Estonian FM @UrmasReinsalu. Appreciate his digital initiative on #COVID19. Look forward to working together at the #UN Security Council," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)