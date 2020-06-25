Ranchi, June 25: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has decided to permit additional activities in the state. The order has allowed the online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e-commerce firms, opening of stadiums and sports complex (without spectators) and walking, jogging, running, exercises in open spaces.

Jharkhand has till now reported 2,207 COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 626 are active cases while 1,570 have recovered from the illness. So far, the infection has also claimed 11 lives, the ministry said. Jharkhand Bans Consumption of All Types of Tobacco Products at Public Places In View of Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Jharkhand Government Order:

It has been decided to permit some additional activities, including the online sale of items (essential&non-essential) by e-commerce, opening stadiums&sports complex (without spectators) & walking, jogging, running, exercises in open spaces: Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/5yjDauZIwT — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

The coronavirus cases started to surge in Jharkhand after the Unlock 1.0 came into force on June 1. Most of the positive cases are migrant workers who have returned to their homes in the state. Earlier, Congress, a partner in the ruling alliance in Jharkhand had asked CM Soren to impose a complete lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).