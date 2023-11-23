New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his Seychelles counterpart Sylvestre Radegonde and discussed bilateral relations and regional concerns.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he welcomed Radegonde and is confident that their conversations on Thursday will further strengthen cordial bilateral ties.

Also Read | Google Says Will Help Indian Government, Industry Stakeholders Towards Developing Responsible AI.

"Had a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral relations. Also exchanged views on regional concerns. Witnessed exchange of MoUs on Indian Grant Assistance For Implementation of Small Development Projects & Cooperation in the field of Youth and Sports," the external affairs minister said.

India and Seychelles enjoy cordial bilateral relations buttressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Campaigning Ends; Voting To be Held on November 25, Results on December 3.

Minister Radegonde's visit will further strengthen ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)