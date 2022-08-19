New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met envoys of Latin America and the Caribbean countries, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

The meeting came ahead of Jaishankar's visit to South America.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Hawala Operator for Terror Outfits LeT, Al-Badr Held in Delhi.

"Pleasure to host Ambassadors in New Delhi from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries- Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay," Jaishankar tweeted.

"So much potential for growing our cooperation. Encourage their efforts to realizing it fully. Thanked them for their perspectives and insights as I head to the region tonight," he added.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Gaya Due to Bad Weather Condition.

India's ties with the African continent are on an upswing in the last few years. Last month, Jaishankar said India has extended concessional loans of over USD 12.3 billion to Africa and completed 197 projects so far.

India's bilateral trade with Africa has reached USD 89.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to USD 56 billion the previous year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)