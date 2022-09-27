Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Tuesday said the statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Article 370 was a temporary provision was misleading.

Jaishankar, at a book reading in the US, said Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution, which has been put to rest.

Also Read | YouTuber Tuhin Mondal Arrested for Creating Memes Over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Jhalmuri' Comment.

"The statement of #EAM is misleading. Article 370 could only be rescinded with the consent of the J&K constituent assembly," Tarigami tweeted.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 could only benefit the enemies of the country.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2022 Released at ibps.in; Know Steps To Check CRP Clerk XII Scores.

"Abrogating the constitutional relationship of the people of J&K with the Union could only benefit the enemies of the country," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)