India News | Jaiveer Shergill Requests Jyotiraditya Scindia to Start Flights from Adampur to Varanasi

BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, along with leaders of the Punjab BJP on Tuesday met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and demanded resumption of flights from Adampur to New Delhi.

The delegation also requested to start a direct flight from Adampur to Varanasi.

Shergill apprised the Union Civil Aviation Minister about the potential and requirement of air connectivity to the Doaba region of Punjab along with adjoining border areas of Himachal Pradesh and the Central Government on May 1, 2018, permitted low-cost airline Spice Jet to operate flights on the Delhi-Adampur sector under the UDAN scheme.

"This flight successfully operated till March 2020. Seeing the positive response of the air traffic and catering to the demands of the sector, your good self approved the construction of a new terminal building by AAI with the intent to add Mumbai, Jaipur-Adampur sectors," he told the Union Minister.

The BJP spokesperson also informed Scindia that despite immense traffic and demand, Spice Jet has not operated any flights in this particular sector since November 2020 (barring the two days of operation in April 2021), which is causing grave inconvenience to commuters, visitors and residents of the Doaba region and also showing the effectiveness of the UDAN scheme in a bad light.

"In addition, in the absence of any flight, the new terminal construction project being undertaken by AAI will be an exercise in futility. Therefore, your kind intervention is requested to the extent of directing airlines to resume flights on the Delhi-Adampur-Delhi sector along with the additional proposed sectors at the earliest," Shergill requested the Civil Aviation Minister.

Shergill also took up the initiation of Adampur-Banaras-Adampur flights.

He told the Minister that approximately 40 per cent of Punjab's population comprises the scheduled caste community, who are followers of Guru Ravidas Ji while elaborating, "Adampur falls in the Doaba region of Punjab, which has the highest concentration of the SC community. And more importantly, for the SC community of Punjab, Banaras holds great importance, as it is the birthplace of Guru Ravidas Ji. The initiation of a direct flight connecting Adampur to Banaras will facilitate followers of Guru Ravidas Ji to pay obeisance at the holy birthplace. Besides, it will also facilitate devotees visiting the holy temple of Kashi Vishwanath."

Shergill also handed over a letter in this regard to Scindia.

Shergill said that meeting with Scindia was fruitful and the latter has assured him to look into both of the issues he has taken up.

Sushil Sharma District President BJP Jalandhar, Ashok Sareen General Secretary BJP Jalandhar, Dimpy Sachdeva, and Rajesh Kapoor were also present. (ANI)

