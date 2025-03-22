New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil greeted people on World Water Day on Saturday and said India has made water conservation not just a matter of policy but a mass movement.

World Water Day is held annually on March 22 as a means of focusing attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis, in support of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Patil talked about the government's initiatives in the water sector, including Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Bhujal Yojana and Amrit Sarovars.

"Water: The basis of life, the axis of development and the soul of civilization. Today, when water crisis has become a matter of global concern, India stands as a nation that has transformed concern into consciousness and challenge into opportunity. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made water conservation not just a matter of policy but a mass movement," he said in a post on X.

"Jal Jeevan Mission has provided tap water to crores of households, Atal Bhujal Yojana has raised awareness about the falling water level and Amrit Sarovar project has given new life to water sources. This year's theme reminds us that balance with nature, public cooperation, and awareness are the only permanent solutions to the water crisis. Governments can take the initiative, but change comes only when society itself becomes a partner. On this World Water Day, let us take this pledge as a nation. We will protect every drop, participate in every effort, and we will create a water-rich India for the coming generations," he added.

India's per capita water availability is falling due to increase in population. The average annual water availability of any region or country is largely dependent upon hydro- meteorological and geological factors, however, water availability per person is dependent on population of a country.

Based on the study titled "Reassessment of Water Availability in India using Space Inputs, 2019" conducted by Central Water Commission, the average annual per capita water availability for year 2021 and 2031 has been assessed as 1,486 cubic meter and 1,367 cubic meter respectively. Annual per-capita water availability of less than 1700 cubic meter is considered as water stressed condition whereas annual per-capita water availability below 1000 cubic meters is considered as a water scarcity condition.

World Water Day this year focuses on glacier preservation. UNESCO and the World Meteorological Organization are the UN lead agencies for the celebration.

Glaciers serve as natural freshwater reservoirs, releasing meltwater that supports drinking water supplies, agriculture, industry, and healthy ecosystems. They provide essential benefits such as climate regulation and protection from natural hazards.

Preserving glaciers is vital for the well-being of individuals and communities worldwide. Through the implementation of sustainable glacier management and monitoring practices, humanity can protect these frozen reservoirs that still hold approximately 70 per cent of Earth's freshwater.

The government launched AMRUT 2.0 on 1st October 2021, covering all the statutory towns of the country to ensure universal coverage of water supply and make cities 'water secure'.

The Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2022 as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with an objective to conserve water for future. The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. (ANI)

