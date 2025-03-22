Saharanpur, March 22: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, BJP leader Yogesh Rohilla allegedly shot his wife and three children in the Gangoh police station area, officials said. The attack resulted in the death of his son and 11-year-old daughter, while his wife and another child remain in critical condition.

According to police reports, the accused, who holds the position of BJP executive member, was apprehended at the scene. The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered. Senior police officials, including Saharanpur SSP Rohit Sajwan, rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the crime. Saharanpur Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Injected With HIV-Infected Injection by In-Laws for Dowry in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered.

SSP Sajwan revealed that the accused suspected his wife of infidelity, which allegedly led to the violent act. "Yogesh Rohilla shot his wife and three children due to suspicions regarding his wife's character. Two children died on the spot, while the wife and the third child have been admitted to Saharanpur district hospital in critical condition," he said.

It has been said that Yogesh Rohilla was under immense mental tension for the last few days though he did not share his condition with his neighbours or anyone in his area. The gruesome incident took place in Sangatheda village, creating a wave of shock and panic among the residents. Police officials, accompanied by a forensic team, have launched an extensive investigation into the case. It is reported that after committing the crime, Rohilla himself informed the police who arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody. Saharanpur Shocker: Man Beaten to Death by Group of Men for Intervening in Argument Over Price of Liquor.

Local authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry to uncover further details and ascertain the exact sequence of events. The police are also questioning the accused to gather more information and understand the motive behind the act. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community. The tragic death of two children has sparked widespread concern.

