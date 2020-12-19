By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Singhu border, one of the epicentres of the ongoing farmers' agitation in and around the national capital, has doubled up as a volleyball court for a group of farmers from Jalandhar district in Punjab. Their mantra -- keeping themselves fit amid the stressing times.

"We have come from Punjab and we play volleyball daily. During the day, we do langar (community meal) service and in the evening as we are usually free. So we decided to play volleyball here. We have brought ball and net here so that we can play in the evening," Jalandhar-based farmer Ranjit Singh told ANI.

Singh added they have been here for the past seven days.

His fellow, Ravinder Singh, said volleyball helps them continue with their routine, which they followed back home.

"In our village, we used to go to the ground every day to play volleyball; it was part of our daily routine. So we decided to bring the game along," Ravinder said, claiming that his fellow protestors feel more relaxed after playing volleyball.

The farmers asserted that they would keep on playing at that spot till Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays heed to the demands of the protesters.

Around 10 players have come from Sanghe Khalsa village in Jalandhar district.

"We are farmers first and then volleyball players," Ravinder added. (ANI)

