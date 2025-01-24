New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) An independent probe from the Commissioner of Railway Safety is unlikely in the Jalgaon train tragedy in light of the conduct of the passengers who overlooked their safety, railway sources said.

On Wednesday, 12 passengers were mowed down by a train coming on an adjacent track after they stepped down from their train due to a rumour of fire in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

Though the Railway Board on Thursday appointed a team of its five senior officials to probe the tragedy, a probe by the CRS is unlikely, experts say.

The CRS is an independent body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and is empowered by various acts and rules to inspect, investigate and advise in the matters of safety of rail travel and train operations.

"As per the norm, the rail administration informed the CRS, Central Circle, Manoj Arora, about the accident and now it's his call to take the probe or not," a railway source said.

Arora could not be contacted to comment on the matter despite several attempts.

Meanwhile, a section of safety experts, quoting The Railway (Notices of the Inquiries into Accidents) Rules, 1998, said that the death of or injury to any train passenger is treated as a 'serious railway accident' and mandates CRS investigation.

They, however, said that if the death or injury is due to a passenger's own negligence, it cannot be treated as such and it's the discretion of CRS to initiate a probe or not.

More details of the Jalgaon train tragedy which emerged later suggested that passengers of the Pushpak Express, who got down from the train due to a fire rumour, had sufficient time to move to safer locations as the Karnataka Express which mowed down 12 of them arrived 20 minutes later.

Officials in New Delhi said that those who alighted from the train, which had stopped due to pulling of the emergency chain between Maheji and Pardhade stations at 4.45 pm on Wednesday, remained on the side tracks despite the imminent danger.

The approaching Karnataka Express, which ran over 12 passengers, passed by at around 5.05 pm, they said, while dismissing reports that some passengers of Pushpak jumped off the train in a hurry.

"The 1998 Rules has defined what constitutes a 'serious railway accident' and according to it death or injury of a single passenger can be treated as a 'serious railway accident.' Not only that, even loss to railway properties amounting to over Rs 2 crore can also be treated as a 'serious railway accident' for the sake of CRS inquiry," a retired CRS said requesting anonymity.

He added, "But if the passengers are killed due to their own carelessness, in such a case, responsibility has been left on the CRS to take a call on whether to investigate or not."

Another senior railway safety official told PTI that a passenger travelling on a train's roof or footboard, standing on the track or any outside person (not passenger) killed by train did not come under the definition of a 'serious railway accident.'

"In such cases, the concerned station master is duty bound to intimate to the CRS about the complete details of the accident along with the death as well as injuries leaving it up to the CRS to initiate a probe or not," the person said.

Shiva Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, All India Railwaymen's Federation, seconded the safety experts and said that prima facie, passengers of Jalgaon train tragedy were careless about their own safety.

"I have looked into the case personally and gathered all the details from railway officials and employees from the Bhusawal division where the incident happened. The deaths were very distressful for families but It was extreme carelessness on the part of the passengers who stood on the track and remained absent-minded of an approaching speeding train," Mishra said.

