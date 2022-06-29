New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid on Wednesday condemned the Udaipur beheading incident, calling it "act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman".

In a statement, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said: "The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riaz and Ghous, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet, is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman. I, myself, and on the behalf of Muslims of India, with all the vehemence at our disposal, condemn this act."

"Islam is a religion of peace and tranquillity. The life of the Prophet of Allah (peace be upon him) is full of numerous examples of compassion, tolerance, generosity and humanitarianism. Had the persons who committed this barbaric act studied the life and character of the Holy Prophet and had they been well versed with the spirit of Quran and shariah, they would not have committed the heinous crime," said Bukhari in his statement.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday rushed to Rajasthan's Udaipur after a man was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in the region, sources said.

The NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, source told ANI on anonymity, adding the move comes following an order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per government sources, the NIA team is likely to file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the crime spot.

On Tuesday, the incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

Internet service has been suspended for 24 hours in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed.

"Both the accused have been detained and The law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said.

A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. (ANI)

