New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia vice chancellor professor Najma Akhtar on Saturday met the family members of Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist and university alumni Danish Siddiqui who was killed in Afghanistan.

Sisddiqui was killed in Afghanistan on Friday while covering the fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban.

She met with Danish's father, retired JMI professor Akhtar Siddiqui, and other members of the family at their residence in Jamia Nagar.

Akhtar was accompanied by the registrar and other senior officials of the varsity.

"Danish worked passionately to bring out the truth to show it to the world and always raised his voice against the wrong. Danish's death is a loss not only to his family and Jamia fraternity but to the whole country," said a statement quoting Akhtar.

Apart from holding a condolence meeting on the campus on Tuesday, the university will also organise an exhibition of Danish's work soon for students to take inspiration from it.

Sisddiqui graduated with a degree in Economics from JMI. He also had a degree in mass communication from the AJK MCRC in Jamia in 2007.

He worked for Reuters news agency and was killed on Friday in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban militants near a border crossing with Pakistan in Kandahar province.

In 2018, Siddiqui won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in feature photography. He won it alongside a colleague and five others for their work documenting the violence faced by Myanmar's minority Rohingya community.

Siddiqui graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. He had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia in 2007.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)