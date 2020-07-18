New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to local leader Ashu Khan, arrested in two cases for allegedly rioting and instigating a mob during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year which resulted in damage to public property and injuries to police near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Additional District Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief to Ashu on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with a surety of like amount in each of the two cases.

He was arrested in April in two separate cases of violence in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony during anti-CAA protests on December 15 last year.

The court granted bail to him on the ground of parity as four other co-accused were enlarged on bail.

The court said in its July 17 order that since the investigation was complete and the chargesheet has been filed in the case, he was no longer required for further custodial interrogation.

It said no useful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody.

The court said Ashu should scrupulously appear at each and every stage of the proceedings before it so as not to cause any obstruction or delay to its progress.

It directed him to not engage in any criminal activity and not to tamper the evidence or threaten the witnesses in the case.

Advocates Asghar Khan and Abdul Tahir Khan, appearing for Ashu, told the court that he had nothing to do with the violence and nothing incriminating has been recovered from his possession or at his instance.

The counsel said the investigation with regard to Ashu was completed and the charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

They further said the other co-accused persons have already been granted bail in the case.

Additional Public Prosecutor Abdul Ansari, appearing for the state, opposed the bail applications saying the allegations against him were serious in nature.

Ansari further alleged that Ashu was an active member of the unlawful assembly and had allegedly pelted stones and brickbats on the vehicles and caused damage to public and private property.

He had further claimed that the accused may threaten witnesses if he was granted bail.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire.

Police had later entered Jamia, allegedly fired tear gas shells and baton-charged students.

