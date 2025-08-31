Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): In compliance with the order issued by District Magistrate Jammu, Dr Rakesh Minhas, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has taken over all private borewells and water tankers falling within the JMC limits to ensure regulated and equitable distribution of safe drinking water to the people residing within the jurisdiction of JMC.

According to a release, all owners of private borewells and private tankers within JMC limits are directed to contact Engineer Vineet Nanda, AEE, Company Bagh, immediately. Any violation of this order will result in strict penal action.

The order was necessitated following the disruption in the potable water supply caused by the recent floods in Jammu District. It was observed that several private water tankers were operating in an unregulated manner, resulting in arbitrary pricing, unequal access, and the potential distribution of unsafe water, thereby endangering public health and safety.

As per the directions of the District Magistrate, all private water tankers in District Jammu have been requisitioned and placed at the disposal of the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department.

Tankers within JMC limits must report to Er Vineet Nanda, while those outside JMC limits must report to Er Kulwant Singh Chib, XEN PHE Mechanical (Rural Division), Jammu.

Fuel charges of requisitioned tankers shall be borne by the District Administration/JMC/Jal Shakti Department.

All private borewells across Jammu District have been requisitioned and placed under the control of the Jal Shakti Department.

SDMs have been directed to submit a list of at least 25 borewell filling stations from their jurisdictions to AEE Harpreet Singh.

SSP Traffic (City Jammu) has been instructed to impound any tanker plying without a duty slip issued by the Jal Shakti Department.

SDMs, XENs, Tehsildars, and SHOs shall ensure strict enforcement of the order.

The District Magistrate has warned that any person, firm, or agency found to be violating the order will face penal action under the BNSS, 2023, and other relevant laws.

This order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in operation until further orders. The administration has assured the public that every possible step is being taken to restore the normal potable water supply at the earliest. (ANI)

