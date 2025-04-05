Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi, chaired a joint security meeting at Police Control Room Srinagar.

As per an official release, the purpose of the meeting was to assess and enhance security measures in preparation for the upcoming VVIP visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

IGP Birdi was joined by senior officials from various security forces, including the Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and intelligence agencies.

According to the release, during the meeting, officers presented detailed security strategies for the VVIP visit. IGP Kashmir emphasized the need for heightened alertness, to counter potential terrorist threats. He stressed the importance of improving intelligence gathering, reinforcing security at vulnerable locations, and ensuring effective area and night domination. Focus was laid on securing critical infrastructure and vulnerable areas, with specific measures to protect vital assets and ensure safety. The deployment of CI QRTs was discussed to ensure rapid responses to emerging threats.

The release noted that IGP Birdi issued directives to strengthen security in both urban and rural areas of the valley, with round-the-clock patrolling and increased presence at key entry and exit points.

He also emphasized the importance of "briefing personnel on standard operating procedures (SOPs) and closely monitoring vulnerable areas to take swift action against suspicious activities."

According to the release, at the end of the meeting, all the participating officers reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the outlined security measures with precision and coordination. IGP Kashmir concluded by reiterating the collective responsibility of the forces to maintain a secure environment, ensuring the safety of the VVIP, residents, and visitors alike.

The release said, "The meeting was attended in person by the IG BSF, IG CRPF (KOS), IG CRPF Srinagar, DIG CKR Srinagar, DIG ITBP, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, Col GS (IS) 15 Corps, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, SSP Security Kashmir, SP CIK CID, SP APCR Kashmir, SP PC Srinagar, SP Telecommunication, and other officials. Additionally, the DIG NKR, DIG SKR, all other SSsP of the Kashmir Zone, and other senior officers participated virtually." (ANI)

