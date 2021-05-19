Srinagar, May 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 3,969 fresh COVID cases, taking the infection count to 2,55,888, while 62 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 3,355 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,375 were from the Jammu division and 2,594 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 675 cases, followed by 493 in Jammu district and 411 in Budgam district.

There are 50,494 active cases in the Union Territory, while 2,02,039 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,355 as 62 patients died in the past 24 hours.

