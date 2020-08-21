Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally reached 31,371 after 654 fresh infections were detected in the union territory on Friday, while fifteen more deaths took the toll to 593, officials said.

Of the 654 new COVID-19 cases, 540 were reported from Kashmir, while 114 were recorded in the Jammu region, they said.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Should be Postponed or It May Lead to Suicides by Youths: Subramanian Swamy to PM Narendra Modi.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 206 new cases, followed by 68 in Budgam, the officials said.

There are 6,973 active coronavirus cases, while 23,805 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Also Read | 2020 Kia Sonet SUV Clocks 6,523 Bookings On The First Day; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

All the fresh deaths were reported from Kashmir.

The Valley accounts for 552 fatalities due to the disease and the Jammu region 41 deaths, according to the officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)