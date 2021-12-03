Srinagar, Dec 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 181 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,37,444 on Friday while two new deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 56 were from the Jammu division and 125 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 56 cases followed by 41 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,708 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,31,257, the officials said.

The death toll due to the virus was 4,479 as two fresh fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Thursday evening.

