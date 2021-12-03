Karnataka, December 3: In a shocking case of police brutality, the three policemen were suspended on Thursday for allegedly brutally assaulting a 22-year-old accused who was detained on charges of stealing car batteries. The accused, identified as Salman Khan, a resident of Varthur, was beaten so badly that doctors had to amputate his right arm to ensure his survival.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, the names of the suspended cops are Nagabhushan Gowda, Nagaraj B N, and Shivakumar H, all serving as Head constables at Varthur police station. Reportedly, the victim had lost his job at a chicken shop During the pandemic. He was allegedly picked up by the police in connection with an investigation into the theft of car batteries on October 22. Uttar Pradesh Custodial Death Case: 5 Policemen Suspended After Man Dies in Custody.

The victim alleged that he was taken to Varthur police station where three policemen brutally assaulted him. Following this, he confessed to the theft of car batteries. But the policemen asked him to confess to other crimes, the policemen intensified the torture after he refused to give them what they wanted. As per the reports, the victim is in stable condition and is recovering at the hospital.

As per the police, during an enquiry conducted into the matter, it was found that the victim was illegally picked up and brutally assaulted in police custody. As a result of the assault, the victim was taken to multiple hospitals for treatment and underwent amputation surgery on November 8. Following the enquiry, Karnataka police took the action against three accused policemen.

