Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 624 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 89,582, while the death toll rose to 1,402 with five more fatalities, officials said.

Out of the 624 fresh cases, 228 are from Jammu and 396 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Also Read | Ban on 4G Internet in Jammu & Kashmir Extended Till November 12, Ganderbal and Udhampur Exempted.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 176 new cases, followed by 112 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 8,088 active cases, while 80,092 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Also Read | Women Entrepreneurs in COVID-19: Stories of Women Who Rose Through the Pandemic With Their Entrepreneurial Aptitude.

Meanwhile, five deaths took place in the past 24 hours in J-K -- one in Jammu region and four in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,402, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)