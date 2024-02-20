Beerwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): As Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall in many parts, snow clearance work was conducted to ensure hassle-free movement.

Snow clearance work on Kangripora road in the upper belt of Beerwah was conducted on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Budgam posted on X.

Notably, the snow clearance work was also carried out on Shalnar Road an upper area of Khansahib, Raiyar- Doodhpathri Road, Nasrullahpora-Pymus Road, Kulbugh- Parnewa Road, Dardpora- Dangerpora Road, Nilnag road in an upper belt of Chadoora, Arigam Road, Kanira- Panzan Road, Wahabpora- Gariend Road, Kandajan Road in the upper belt of Charar-i-Sharief.

Meanwhile, manual snow clearance work was conducted at Healthcare facilities in Budgam.

EO Municipal Committee Beerwah, Zamir Ali supervises manual snow clearance operations in Beerwah Town to avoid slippery conditions on roads.

A team of Fire & Emergency assisted in snow clearance work by sprinkling water to avoid slippery road conditions in the main town of Budgam.

CRPF jawans helped stranded vehicles amid heavy snowfall in J&K's Anantnag.

Notably, Gulmarg, a winter wonderland in Jammu and Kashmir has been drawing attention from foreign skiers and adventure lovers following a recent snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley.

The snow-donned Gulmarg reflects the pristine beauty of nature as its meadows serve as a paradise for those seeking adventure and the thrill of downhill descents.

With its world-renowned highest altitudes, Gulmarg attracts adventurers from across the globe as the landscape lays a majestic backdrop for national and international skiers to navigate the slopes.

Earlier, IMD predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on February 18 and 20, and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20. (ANI)

