Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): A terrorist who went missing a few days ago has been arrested in a joint operation of Pulwama police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force with ammunition in Pachahar Rajpora of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Thursday.

Rahil Showkat Dar, a resident of Drabgam Pulwama Rajpora, was apprehended after he was found roaming suspiciously near a security checkpoint.

"A joint naka (checkpoint) laid by the teams of Pulwama Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 183 battalion of CRPF at Pachahar Rajpora Pulwama intercepted one youth found roaming in a suspicious manner. On being challenged, he tried to flee from the Naka and also attempted to fire upon the Naka party," reads the official statement.

"The youth, however, was tactfully apprehended and during the body search one, Pistol and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession," it added.

An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act in Rajpora Police Station. (ANI)

