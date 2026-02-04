Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Ponnuru YSR Congress Party coordinator Ambati Murali accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of allegedly orchestrating the attack on the residence and office of YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu.

Over the alleged attack by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists, Murali said that it was "carried out on the directions of the Chief Minister with full cooperation from the police."

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of February 4 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

He demanded action against all those responsible for the attack and those who supported it.

On behalf of the party, he assured continuous support to Ambati Rambabu's family.

Also Read | Bilaspur Tragedy: Woman Stabs Boyfriend to Death After Being Blocked Online in Chhattisgarh, Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Spokesperson Mahaboob Shareef said the state's police system has completely failed.

He demanded immediate dismissal of the state government and that strict action be taken against the police officials responsible for the breakdown of law and order.

He alleged that peace and order in two districts were disrupted for two days and called for the deployment of central forces to restore order.

Shareef further informed that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the residence of Guntur district YSRCP president Ambati Rambabu, met his family members, and assured them of full support.

This comes after a large number of TDP activists gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house on Saturday night.

The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire.

Following the incident, police stepped up security in the area to prevent any further trouble. Acting on the directions of Guntur District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, additional police personnel have been deployed at Ambati Rambabu's residence and office located in the Vikas Nagar area.

TDP workers also staged a protest at Ambati Rambabu's office in Vikas Nagar, prompting a heavy police deployment and tense scenes in the city.

Earlier, the YSRCP leader, Ambati Rambabu, was arrested at his residence in Vikas Nagar in Guntur on Saturday after police surrounded the place, took him into custody, and escorted him in a police van, in connection with a case related to alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)