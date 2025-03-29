Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Friday laid a wreath and paid tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the Kathua anti-terrorist operation.

Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Balvinder Singh, SGCT Jaswant Singh and SGCT Tariq Ahmed lost their lives in the Kathua anti-terrorist operation. Two terrorists were neutralised, and the operation continues as forces secure the area.

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal. Security forces, including the J&K Police, Army, BSF, and CRPF, launched a search operation, leading to an initial exchange of fire.

Speaking to ANI, DGP Prabhat said, "A couple informed of a sighting of Pakistanis in Sanyal on 23rd March evening, and immediately, a group of officers reached the spot. They had an encounter with the Pakistanis, and the latter escaped, leaving behind 4 magazines, 3 IEDs, and 2 grenades. The entire area was put to a halt by different forces - BSF, Army, and CRPF till this incident went on. this operation went on for 4 days."

"We got information about their whereabouts, and yesterday (Thursday), our forces had an encounter with the Pakistanis, and 2 of them were killed on the spot. Due to a clear line of sight, 4 of our brave officers were martyred," DGP Prabhat added.

Speaking to the media, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said that the police are committed to stopping cross-border infiltration after an encounter in Kathua killed four officers.

"The intention and mission of Jammu and Kashmir police are strong. We will not sleep till we stop such activities of our neighbor. The operation is still going on. As we talk, officers and teams are working and we hope that everything will clear out by tomorrow," DGP Prabhat said.

Meanwhile, a firing incident had been reported earlier on Thursday in the same area after some terrorists were spotted, according to police officials.

On March 23, firing was reported at the Hiranagar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua while security forces were conducting a search operation. After this, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police and troops of the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army launched an intelligence-based joint operation in Hiranagar, Kathua.

"Based on Intelligence Input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in the general area of Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress," Rising Star Corps, Indian Army informed in a social media post on X.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police carried out searches at several places across Anantnag district in connection with an investigation of banned terror outfits. This development comes at a time of heightened security concerns in the region, with security forces continuously working to prevent the resurgence of militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

