Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited and offered prayers at the famous Raghunath Temple in Jammu.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress party informed about it, saying, "Today during #BharatJodoYatra @RahulGandhiji visited the famous Raghunath Temple in Jammu and received the blessings of the Lord."

Also Read | Morbi Bridge Suspension Bridge Collapse: Gujarat Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group.

The Twitter handle of 'Bharat Jodo' also tweeted on it saying, "Faith and belief. Received the blessings of Shri Raghunath ji. In this journey of public welfare, Rahul Gandhi visited Raghunath Temple in Jammu and received blessings from all. #BharatJodoYatra."

Notably, Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is currently in Jammu. It resumed from Vijaypur in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir amid heightened security, in wake of the twin blasts in the outskirts of the city.

Also Read | Kerala Police Has Reputation of Being Best Managed in Country, Says Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)