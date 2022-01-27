Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to a landslide in Ramban district on Wednesday, sources said.

The 270-km stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Duggi pull near Chanderkote in Ramban, they added.

Also Read | Descendant of Former Odisha Royal Family Hacked to Death by Son over Property, Say Police.

As a result, many heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded at different points on the highway, the sources said.

They said men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area of the debris.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal Slams Congress, Says 'It Politicised Golden Temple Sacrilege Issue'.

Meanwhile, one person died and another was injured when a truck rolled down into a gorge near Tulbagh at Banihal in Ramban Wednesday night, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)