Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): Ganpat Bridge in Doda district and Tawi railway station in Jammu were illuminated to mark the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, 160BN of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chatha, showcased a cultural program, as part of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Former West Bengal CM, Refuses Padma Bhushan Award.

A jawan said that the force does its job by coordinating with the local police.

"CRPF coordinates with the local police and does its job. Whenever we get inputs, we work with the civil police," he said.

Also Read | CAIT Seeks Action Against Amazon for Insulting Tricolour by Selling Products With National Flag Printed on Them.

The Indian Army at Baramulla has been guarding the border and the soldiers deployed there said that they are fully prepared to demolish any provocative act of the enemy.

"Indian Army is guarding the frontiers of the country with the best of its ability using all the advanced technology. We are fully prepared to demolish any nefarious act of the enemy," said a soldier.

The official in Doda informed that the COVID restrictions have been relaxed for the people to celebrate the occasion, however, people still must follow the COVID appropriate behaviour.

"It is our national festival and it is our duty to celebrate it respectfully. We are providing some relaxations in the restrictions, but the COVID appropriate behaviours must be followed by the people," he said.

The entire Union Territory was seen lit up to celebrate the event on Wednesday.

Jammu Tawi railway station was illuminated in tricolour.

Doda's Ganpat Bridge was also illuminated on the occasion.

Earlier, Border Security Force IG DK Boora said that the forces have received some input and are on high alert and further assured the population that they should have nothing to fear.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Boora said, "During this period, almost every time, there is stress on the security situation along the border. But we are here to meet all the challenges and preempt the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. We have got some input from the intelligence department. But we are very alert on and along the border including LC. We have heightened our vigil on the border. A maximum number of troops and officers are present on the border." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)