New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was nabbed from Jharkhand's Jamtara for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing customer care support for a popular application, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Dilwar Hussain, a resident of Jamtara. He used to work as a tailor in Kerala and recently shifted back to his native place to earn more money through fraudulent means, they said.

A case was registered on the complaint of a man named Amit Jain who alleged that he searched the customer care number of an app on internet and called on the mobile number given there, police said.

Under the false assurance given by the fake executive, the complainant downloaded the app following which Rs 3.20 lakh were transferred from his bank account, they said.

During investigation, police analyzed the details of the mobile number and bank accounts. It was found that the accused was based in Jamtara. A raid was conducted in Jamtara and the accused was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

It was found that the accused uploaded the fake numbers of different bank and companies on the internet and when someone called on those, they were asked to download the Anydesk app on their mobile and obtained its login ID, the DCP said.

Then they asked the victims to pay Rs 10 as service fee and as soon as the complainant entered his card details, they captured the password and transferred all the amount from their bank account, police added.

