New Delhi, September 1: A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded one-day police custody to Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, in the case relating to alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak allowed Delhi Police to quiz Chaudhary for a day.

Chaudhary has surrendered himself before Delhi Police on Tuesday. Delhi High Court has earlier refused to grant any interim protection to Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal.

Earlier, the trial court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Chaudhary in the case relating to alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar. The trial court had stated that they are not in a Taliban state and the rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi-cultural society.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Chaudhary, said, "We are not a Taliban state. Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi-cultural society. While the whole of India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, there are some minds still chained with intolerant and self-centric, beliefs."

The trial court has observed that the complicity of accused Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, in the alleged case, is prima facie apparent from the material placed before it; accusations are serious and the offence alleged is severe in nature.

The Court said, "...History is not immune where such incidents have flared communal tensions leading to riots and causing loss to life and property of the general public."

The Court noted that investigation in the case is in the initial stage and some of the accused are absconding and evading the process of law. Delhi Police on August 10 has arrested six people- Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh, Deepak Kumar in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar recently. On August 11, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on bail.

