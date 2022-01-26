New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Jat leaders and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have some similarities because both prioritise the country's security, rather than their own interests.

Shah's remarks came during a meeting with more than 200 Jat leaders from western Uttar Pradesh at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma's residence today.

In the meeting, the Home Minister said, "There are some similarities between you (Jat leaders) and us (BJP). You have fought with Mughals for around 650 years. Just like, Jats do not think only about themselves, but always prioritise nation's security, BJP also has the same ideology."

He also said, "We have revoked Articles 370 and 35(A) because you have voted us to power since 2014. You have always supported us."

Citing an example of farmers, Shah stated that both Jat and BJP think about the welfare of farmers.

"We have also worked for implementing 'one rank one pension' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many youths who belong to the Jat community are already working in the Defence sector. Only BJP has given Ministers from the Jat community. You (Jats) have always strengthened the party," he added.

Shah continued mentioning the development works done by BJP during the meeting with Jat leaders.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have given around Rs 80,000 crore to farmers. Works of Ganga Expressway has started. The maintenance yard will be built in Jewar. Works are underway to transform Agra, Saharanpur, Mathura and Firozabad into smart cities. Medical Park is about to be built. Now the state ranks at first place for the market of sugarcane, wheat and mango," the Home Minister said.

Reacting to Shah's statements, Captain Abhimanyu, Western Uttar Pradesh BJP leader said that the party does politics of nationalist ideology.

"For us, the nation is first, then party. This state was being exploited by foreign invaders, but now, BJP is working to save the interest of farmers in the state," Abhimanyu added.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, BJP MP Satyapal Singh and Parvesh Verma. Western Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders Mohit Beniwal and Captain Abhimanyu were also present at the meeting. More than 200 Jat leaders were called in this meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had held meetings with Jat leaders before the elections in 2014 and 2017. Before the first phase of polling to be held in Uttar Pradesh on February 10, today's meeting of Shah with Jat leaders was considered important.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

