New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday held a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other officials on the COVID-19 situation in Pune district.

"Today there was a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Pune Mayor and other officials on the coronavirus situation in Pune district. We discussed all the aspects of the situation. There is a need for people to follow social distancing and wear masks," Javadekar told reporters here.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot's Brother Agrasain Gehlot Summoned by ED, Told to Appear Within 24 Hours.

"I request people of Pune to follow relevant guidelines. Only then can we beat COVID-19. Today, Pune has become a cause for concern. The Centre will assist the state and the municipal administration with respect to combating COVID-19," he added.

A total of 7,717 new COVID-19 cases, 10,333 discharges and 282 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today, the State Health Department said.

Also Read | Mumbai Sero Survey Results | 57% of Slum Residents Have Antibodies, Says Report: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The total number of positive cases is now 3,91,440 including 2,32,277 discharged patients, 14,165 deaths and 1,44,694 active cases. The recovery rate in the state is 59.34 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)