Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) A phoenix-themed memorial for late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was inaugurated at the Marina here by chief minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday, three years after he laid its foundation stone along with his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Amid slogans hailing the former AIADMK supremo by party supporters, Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial as Panneerslevam and Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal joined him.

The three later paid floral tributes, with Palaniswami and Panneerselvam prostrating at the spot, where she was laid to rest on December 5, 2016 after her death.

The three also paid tributes to a huge portrait of Jayalalithaa at the memorial.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam in May 2018 had jointly laid the foundation stone for the memorial adjacent to that of party founder and late chief minister M G Ramachandran located on the Marina Beach at Kamarajar Salai.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders were present.

The state government had earlier earmarked Rs 50 crore for constructing the phoenix-themed memorial for Jayalalithaa, fondly addressed as 'Amma' (Mother) by her supporters.

Huge crowd of supporters thronged the Kamarajar Salai to witness the inauguration of the memorial.

