New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday blamed the BJP's "inciteful" politics for the Manipur incident, alleging it is the result of the party's history to stoke violence for political benefits.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan said in a statement that the incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed and angered the country. It shows that no one is safe in the BJP's rule, he claimed.

"The BJP's inciteful politics is to blame for the incident," he said. Due to rising anger among people, the BJP is pitting one community against another in the state, resulting in the death of hundreds of people, he alleged.

Ranjan also mentioned the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to several people sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case to highlight the BJP's "anti-women" attitude.

While BJP leaders make a hue and cry at normal crimes in opposition-ruled states, they keep mum on a heinous incident like the one took place in Manipur, he said.

