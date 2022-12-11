Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Vice president of JDU's Jammu and Kashmir unit Nigesh Kumar joined the BJP along with his supporters here on Sunday.

Kumar and his supporters from Kathua district were welcomed into the party fold by senior leaders, including general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Devinder Manyal besides former member of legislative council Sofi Yusuf here, a BJP spokesperson said.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi Addressed the Valedictory Function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Gupta said prominent personalities from different political and social backgrounds are joining the BJP on a daily basis after getting motivated by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

"BJP has led J-K on a development path and this massive joining is self-explanatory that how the policies of the party are being loved by the people," said Manyal.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Says 'Will Implement Old Pension Scheme in First Cabinet Meeting'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)