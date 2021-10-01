Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) JD(S) MLC and Kannada film producer S Nagaraj (Sandesh Nagaraju) on Friday said he will join the BJP.

"I have not been in touch with the JD(S) for the last one-and-half years, but I'm a JD(S) legislator (MLC) till January 5, 2022, there is no doubt about it. What's next.. let's see what Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior leader B S Yediyurappa decide," Nagaraj said.

Also Read | IMA Raising Day 2021: Indian Military Academy Celebrates Its 89th Foundation Day.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP office here, he said, "I will come to BJP, there is no doubt about it...Bommai and Yediyurappa have to decide and accept me."

Nagaraj is a two time MLC.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 5 Held for Selling SIM Cards on Fake IDs to Cyber Fraudsters and Criminals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)