Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi on Tuesday demanded a 30 per cent reservation for Muslims in the armed forces.

The JDU leader hit out at the BJP and alleged that the party hides behind the Army to cover up its "crimes".

He further alleged that the BJP took advantage of the soldiers' bravery and courage.

"The BJP hides behind the Army to cover up its mistakes. The BJP has compromised with the blood of the soldiers for votes. They have taken advantage of the sacrifices, bravery & martyrdom of our forces. We have faith in the Army. The BJP takes shelter under the name of the Army like absconders. We demand the reservation of 30 per cent for the Muslims in the armed forces," Balyawi said while speaking to ANI.

The JD(U) leader's remark came on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 of the CRPF jawans were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Reacting to the remark, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "A lot of people have a habit of speaking many things. I will ask him sometime what he has said." (ANI)

