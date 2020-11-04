Patna (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): JD(U) leaders on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) demanding cancellation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav's and Tej Pratap Yadav's nominations.

"They have concealed information about properties in their poll affidavits. We have given documentary proof to EC," Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar said.

The second phase election was held in 94 assembly seats across 17 districts of the state on Tuesday. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on November 7.

There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.

Five candidates from the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is part of the NDA, are also in the fray. From Mahagathbandhan, three Left parties are contesting on 14 seats (CPI-ML six, CPI and CPM on four each).

The key candidates include former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap. Tejashwi, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan is contesting from Raghopur, while Tej Pratap, who is sitting MLA from Mahua, is contesting from Hasanpur. (ANI)

